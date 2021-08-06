Quinn becomes first openly trans athlete to win gold at the Olympics

History has been made at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games once again!

Following Canada’s win over Sweden in the final women’s football match of the competition, Quinn has become the first openly transgender athlete to win gold at an Olympic Games.

It was a close match between the two nations with the score being 1-1 after extra time and the decider coming down to a penalty shootout.

Sweden will go home with a silver medal, while Team USA has won bronze.

Although Quinn – who uses they/them pronouns – won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, this marks their first win since coming out as transgender/non-binary last year.

In a statement posted to their social media channels, the international footballer told fans they had been living as trans for “years”.

“Coming out is HARD (and kinda bs),” Quinn wrote.

“I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space.

“I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed.

“I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks (if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and I know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something.”