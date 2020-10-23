Queer students at Durham University left feeling “unsafe” after homophobes hijacked Zoom call

The Zoom meeting was hijacked by homophobes who shouted abuse and showed “sexually explicit videos.”

Queer students at Durham University have said they feel “unsafe” after an introductory Zoom meeting was hijacked by homophobes.

The Zoom meeting was arranged by the university’s LGBT Association for new students facing the coronavirus restrictions.

However, during the meeting, 15 to 20 anonymous people hijacked it and started shouting racist and homophobic slurs at people present, played loud disorientating music and showed sexually explicit videos.

Durham University said the incident was “unacceptable” and promised to launch an investigation to find out who was responsible.

In a joint statement, the Durham LGBT+ Association, the Durham People of Colour Association and St Mary’s College LGBT+ Association said: “The Zoom link was shared on internal Mary’s channels, and was well attended. Sadly, the call was hijacked by 15-20 anonymous callers.”

It added: “These individuals took it upon themselves to shout a number of homophobic and racist slurs at the participants of this call and proceeded to share sexually explicit videos on their screens, as well as play extremely loud, disorientating music.

“An investigation has already been launched by the university to find those who are responsible. The participants of this call were left feeling upset, threatened and above all, unsafe.”