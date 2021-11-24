Queer Me Out: Chasing Tales | Full Series Available Now

The full first season of Queer Me Out: Chasing Tales is now available wherever you get your favourite podcasts. For that audio escapism we could all use right now as the winter weather closes in – listen as Harriet Rose sits down with a special guest and takes you on a journey across some of Europe’s most popular destinations.

Each episode of Queer Me Out: Chasing Tales hears host Harriet Rose and a special guest reminisce about their queer stories and experiences from some of Europe’s best LGBTQ+ friendly destinations.

Harriet and her guests land in some of Europe’s most popular destinations, from Ibiza to Rome, Amsterdam to Barcelona and a special episode recorded to a live audience at W London.

You’ll meet queer people who love these cities, with stories from culture, nightlife, cuisine, personal experiences and queer spaces told by the people and visitors who bring each scene to life.

Guests include rising DJ, ABSOLUTE., and his tales of Ibiza; London-born and raised jazz and soul singer Poppy Ajudha and her experiences of the capital; Drag Race Holland winner Envy Peru spills the T on Amsterdam; fashion designer Carlota Barrera takes us around the streets of Barcelona; and dance music pioneer Kenny Carpenter reminisces about his trips to Rome.

Each episode is packed with unique stories, humorous tales, and top travel tips from cultural purveyors who live and breathe the international lifestyle.

In conversation with Kiss FM Breakfast Show presenter, Harriet Rose, some of Europe’s key destinations are brought to life through a queer lens for LGBTQ+ listeners and allies to enjoy.

Queer Me Out: Chasing Tales is a collaboration between GAY TIMES and W Hotels and the full series is available right now wherever you listen to you favourite podcasts.