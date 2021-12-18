Queer man shot and killed in Chicago’s Palmer Square neighborhood

A young queer man in Chicago was shot and killed outside a residential neighbourhood.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

On Saturday (11 December), 26-year-old Suraj Mahadeva was tragically taken when he was fatally shot at around 3:25 am.

According to authorities, before the horrific incident occurred he was waiting on a friend’s porch in Chicago’s Palmer Square neighbourhood.

After hearing gunshots, his friend found him with a wound to the head. He was then rushed to Mt. Sinai – where he was later pronounced dead.

Mahadeva, who was originally from Michigan, moved to Chicago after graduating from Michigan State University in 2018.

Shortly after arriving in Windy City, he created a thriving life as a medical technician and avid volunteer.

He was also passionate about LGBTQ+ rights and was actively spreading awareness throughout numerous Pride events.

Since his death, friends and family have come out and honoured Mahadeva in a series of tributes.

In an emotional interview with Block Club Chicago, his sister Althea Mahadeva described him as liking “everything and everyone.”

“His love languages were acts of service and quality time and touch. He gave the best hugs in the whole word,” she said.