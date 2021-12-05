Queer man beaten in “demoralising” homophobic attack on London tube

A queer man was violently assaulted on a London Tube line while numerous onlookers stood by.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

On 27 November, retail worker Alan Hunter attended the Steps concert at the O2 Arena.

While on his way home from the event, the 35-year old was involved in a homophobic attack on the Jubilee line.

According to a report from the PA News Agency, the attack occurred after Hunter asked a woman and her friends to stop using nitrous oxide balloons on the tube.

The request quickly escalated into an argument after the unidentified individual called him a “f***ing f****t”.

After their heated exchange, the woman and her friends proceeded to assault Hunter in front of the other train passengers.

“She pushed us twice in the head, grabbed my hair, I grabbed hers in self-defence, and then the six lads jumped on top of us,” he explained.

Hunter admitted to insulting the woman as well but only after she called him the homophobic slur.

“Had she not called me a ‘f****** f*****’ I wouldn’t have said anything. I refuse for us to be second class citizens and just stand there and take it,” he said.