Queensland becomes the first Australian state to ban ‘conversion therapy’

Practitioners who break the ban face 12 months in prison, 18 months if they were performing it on a minor.

Queensland, the second largest state in Australia, has banned the harmful practice of ‘conversion therapy.’ The news comes just weeks after another Australian state, South Australia, announced it was aiming to ban the discredited practice “as soon as possible.”

Under the law, which was passed on Thursday (13 August), practitioners of ‘conversion therapy’ using methods like electroshock, drug and hypnotherapies face going to prison for 12 months, this will be extended to 18 months if they were being performed on a minor.

The practice – which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association – refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and often involves techniques like electroshock therapy or prayer.

Steven Miles, the Deputy Premier of Queensland, and Health and Ambulance Services Minister, said: “No treatment or practice can change a person’s sexual attraction or experience of gender.

“Survivors of conversion therapy report experiencing deep feelings of shame, alienation and hopelessness. [These] often result in symptoms of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.

“Expert bodies around the world strongly oppose the use of ‘conversion therapy’. It’s time to send a clear message that it’s unacceptable. An ideology that treats LGBT+ people as broken or damaged has no place in our community.”