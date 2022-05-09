LGBTQ+ arts platform PXSSY PALACE has announced its first-ever music and arts festival.

Since 2020, LGBTQ+ events across the world have been limited or non-existent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the lack of in-person events for the queer community, PXSSY PALACE co-founder Nadine Noor Ahmad and BBZ co-founder Naeem Davis have partnered up to create the new festival, Overflo.

The forthcoming event is set to bring the LGBTQ+ community back to the dance floors and creative spaces with performances from some of music’s hottest queer, trans, non-binary, Black, Indigenous and POC talent.

Taking place on 18 September at Burgess Park, South London, the multi-stage event will feature an array of genres, including alternative hip-hop, house music, dancehall and more.

Alongside the entertainment aspect, Overflo is also set to provide workshops, discussions, arts and culture for attendees to immerse themselves in.

A press release for the event reads: “Overflo Festival will unapologetically proclaim queerness, on the dancefloor and throughout the thoughtfully curated festival grounds. Created from years of experience, participation and experimentation Overflo is set to be a unique fixture for music and art within the emerging inclusive festival scene. Aiming to provide a liberating escape for the LGBTQ+ and BPoC community including the people who love and support them.”

In a joint statement, Ahmad and Davis gave further insight into the event and its importance to the LGBTQ+ community.

“As curators, we are concerned with queering everything we can, from opportunities to events. Overflo is no different. The festival is a natural progression from what we as a team have been doing with Lesbiennale, PXSSY PALACE, BBZ and The Sanctuary,” Ahmad said.

“People can expect meaningful curation, unforgettable experiences, care, and to come away feeling nourished and uplifted.”

Davis echoed similar sentiments and described the creation of Overflo as “long overdue.”

“I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been at a festival indulging in the oonst-oonst, far too aware of who wasn’t there, or who would love this but could never feel at ease here. It really goes without saying Overflo is long overdue,” Davis said.

More information regarding the diverse line-up and the events programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can sign up for general tickets and learn more about the upcoming LGBTQ+ inclusive event, click here.