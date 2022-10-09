Pro tennis player Nadia Podoroska comes out as gay

Argentine tennis player Nadia Podoroska has come out as queer in a heartfelt social media post.

On 27 September, Podoroska announced the news via her Instagram story after she uploaded a birthday message for her partner and fellow tennis player Guillermina Naya (per Yahoo Sport).

“Today I celebrate you from afar, but I feel you by my side every day of my life,” her caption read.

Podoroska also included an array of photos that featured the two kissing and hugging each other.

In an additional interview with Clay magazine, the 25-year-old revealed that her relationship with Naya helped her immensely while she recovered from various injuries.

“From September to December, I was able to be in Argentina with my parents. That affection and positive energy of being at home helped a lot,” she told the publication.

“Then I went to Spain, I was fine because it seemed like it would be a short time because it seemed like it would be a short time before I could compete again.

“When I knew it would be longer, my mum was able to visit me. Then my girlfriend came to see me. That’s how it started to happen.”

Over the last few days, fans and industry peers have sent Podoroska heartwarming and supportive messages – including openly gay tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Thank you very much, BJK.

I respect you for everything you represent to us. You are a true role model in the fight for equality in sport and beyond sport 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/8QE3kKXfWg — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) October 6, 2022

“Congratulations to WTA player ⁦⁦Nadia Podoroska on her announcement. Living authentically takes such courage, but it is always worth it,” she tweeted.

In response, the Roland Garros 2020 semi-finalist tweeted: “Thank you very much, BJK. I respect you for everything you represent to us. You are a true role model in the fight for equality in sport and beyond sport.”

Podorska isn’t the only tennis player to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community this year.

Back in July, Russia’s highest-ranked female tennis player Daria Kasatkina came out as gay during an interview with blogger Vitya Kravchenko.

“Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focused on that until you choose to come out,” she said.

“Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f**k everyone else.”

In an additional statement to reporters at WTA in San Jose, Kasatkina said she felt “freer and happier” since coming out.

“It’s great, and I feel great. I’m not 18 anymore. I’m 25. I have to show everything I have in these years. I think this is already the time to give more than to take.”