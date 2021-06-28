Pride Revisited: LGBTQ+ thought leaders reflect on the changing reality for queer people

As we near the end of Pride Month for another year, naturally we reflect on the conversations that have been had as part of the annual season over the past few weeks. With that in mind, GAY TIMES sat down with four LGBTQ+ thought leaders to not only highlight the words that they’ve shared with the world via the TEDxLondon stage in previous years, but to ask them now, ‘Has the world changed in the way that you wanted it to?’ since. Think of it as Pride Revisited.

What is a thought leader, we hear you ask? Someone at the front of a conga line with a robust cerebrum? Sadly not, it’s actually even better than that. Our thought leaders and pioneers of change have been able to utilise their own experiences, and share them on one of the biggest stages in the world to allow fellow LGBTQ+ people a special moment of relatability and connection. One of the biggest ways we connect with fellow queer people is just being able to recognise our own stories and experiences in theirs. Seeing their vulnerability and honesty has inspired tens of thousands, who have watched their talks via YouTube, to feel less alone.

Amrou Alkadhi (They/Them)

What Quantum Physics Taught Me About My Queer Islamic Identity

The message of your talk two years ago looked at the idea that multiple things can be true, that often contradict each other? What inspired you to discuss this to the TEDxLondon audience?

I suppose the media can give such reductive narratives of queer and Muslim people; these days, our identities are used as canon fodder for exhausting media culture wars. So I wanted to complicate people’s understandings of queer Muslim identities, in a way to provide a counter narrative.

As a storyteller, I’m really interested in multiplicity, and the fact that people are full of contradictions. I think people understanding that everyone encompasses multiple contradictions might help us all to empathise with each other and not view ourselves in such binary terms. We’re so divided at the moment, and so I wanted to do a talk that showed how we are all full of contradictory identities that move past the constant “us and them” narratives.

How has this concept developed for you in those two years? Have you experienced any new challenges/life moments that have further enhanced your idea that contradiction within our own identities is something to be celebrated?

It’s definitely helped me forgive my family for a lot of the damaging behaviour they enacted on me. It’s a lot easier to view them as pure villains, but through a process of trying to understand why it is they have treated me the way that they have, I have been able to move past it. Not excuse it as such, but just to understand that their actions are more complicated than “good” or “evil,” and that they were informed by very specific socio-cultural forces. I think when I was younger I was quick to look at someone who had the opposing opinion to me as an enemy – but I try, as much as possible, to understand why someone has the perspective they have – I think ultimately that’s the best way to challenge it and change their mind.

What’s the biggest challenge for you in 2021 when it comes to allowing your identity to just ‘be’ and exist in a world where we’re constantly told the opposite?



Not having drag shows. Being in drag on stage is the time I feel most present and connected to my identities, and most “seen” for the person I am. On stage and in drag is the place I feel most authentic to who I am – it’s like I get to assert myself on my own terms completely – and not having that outlet during the pandemic has been very difficult. I’ve felt almost invisible without it; it’s only in drag that I truly feel like the person I authentically am, and I think it’s because I get to construct my aesthetic and behaviour with complete autonomy.