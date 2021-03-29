Pride lifeguard tower burned down in an act of anti-LGBTQ+ hate

“To whoever committed this act we will rebuild it better and brighter.”

According to a report from CNN, a LGBTQ+ Pride lifeguard tower in Long Beach, CA was burned down in a suspected act of hate.

The tower, which was painted last year in honour of Pride Month, was found engulfed in flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Taking to Twitter the Long Beach Fire Department released a statement regarding the incident.

“[On Tuesday morning] fire resources responded to the Pride Lifeguard Tower full engulfed,” the organisation tweeted.

“LGBTQ members of the Marine Safety division painted the tower during Pride month last year. The tower served as a symbol of our strong support for diversity within our ranks & community.”