Pride in London: Entire advisory board quits citing “hostile environment” for people of colour

The entire advisory board for Pride in London has quit and has accused the organisation of creating a “hostile environment” for people of colour volunteers.

It comes a day after Pride in London’s most senior Black volunteer, Rhammel Afflick, handed in his resignation saying that he’s lost confidence in their ability to “successfully address the adversities faced by our multi-faceted communities.”

These concerns have been echoed further in a resignation letter by all 10 members of the community advisory board who have called for new leadership at the organisation, which is responsible for the UK’s largest Pride march.

The letter also includes allegations of marginalisation and bullying within Pride in London, as well as criticising the group for failing to set up an anonymous formal complaints procedure in order to safely raise concerns.

“Contributing to this hostile environment, is the increasing preoccupation at Pride in London with managing the public relations concerns of its leadership, at the cost of supporting its Black and POC [people of colour] volunteers or community members,” the resignation letter says, according to The Guardian.

This week’s resignations follow Pride in London’s decision to allow the Metropolitan Police to apply to march in this year’s parade, due to take place on 11 September.

There have been calls for the Metropolitan Police to have a significantly reduced presence at the parade in response to continued police brutality against Black and Brown communities.

The Metropolitan Police also have a history of brutality against the LGBTQ+ community and their presence at Pride has long been opposed.

“We are not confident that Pride in London can act on behalf of Black and POC communities on the issue of policing with any credence, given the alarming accounts of marginalisation and bullying from Black and POC volunteers,” the resignation letter reads.

“It is our view that Pride in London has acted less as custodians of a sacred event that champions the rights of all in our community, and more as a personal project of a privileged few.

“At this point, it is clear that there is no desire from Pride in London to take onboard recommendations by the CAB or the wider community.”

The community advisory board recommends LGBTQ+ people of colour who’d like to volunteer for Pride in London to “look elsewhere”.