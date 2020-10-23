PrEP clinic in Northern Ireland “indefinitely” suspended due to coronavirus

The clinic had been closed six months earlier, but there is no reopening date in sight.

Six months ago, The GUM/HIV Risk Reduction Clinic in Belfast, which provided PrEP, closed due to reorganisation following the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it has now been confirmed that the clinic has no reopening date for the time being. The clinic closed despite a pilot project guaranteeing it funding until March 31, 2021.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP for short, is an anti-retroviral drug taken by people who are HIV-negative. If used consistently, the drug can help to dramatically reduce the risk of acquiring the virus.

Speaking to the Irish News, Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn condemned the silence around the reopening of the clinic, which has meant that 600 users have been “left without support for months and months on end, without any information whatsoever about what happened to the service and what is going to replace the service.”

He added: “A lot of patients were being safe and following the guidelines only to have everything just stop. We have to worry about the potential impact this could have on infection rates that we have been trying to get down.”

One of the patients affected by the closing of the clinic is Daniel Loughlin, who explained: “I was able to get to the GUM clinic in Derry before the latest lockdown which gave me PrEP and said to come back when it ran out, but not everyone can get there – especially now.