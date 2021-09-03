A preacher who verbally assaulted a gay man in a homophobic attack at Speakers’ Corner in London has been convicted of a hate crime.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

In a six-minute rant on 6 October, 2019, Omar Mohamad referred to his victim as “filthy” and “a creature”.

On 1 September, the City of London Magistrates’ Court heard that the 65-year-old told the man he was attacking that he is “worse than a terrorist” because of being gay and accused him of “spreading AIDS”.

The preacher, who is also known as Uncle Omar, launched into the tirade when his victim said he was glorifying terorrism during the speeches he gives at Speakers’ Corner.

With the site being famous for controversial opinions and debates since the 1800s, viewers often record speeches and debates – as was the case with this one, which was posted on YouTube.

“London’s Speakers’ Corner has had a proud and longstanding tradition of providing a space for debate. But this does not mean it is a safe space for hate crimes,” Kalsoom Shah, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said.

“Mohamad carried out a personal attack on the victim based on his sexuality. Mohamad’s words were homophobic, hostile and designed to intimidate and discredit the victim, who was left feeling extremely upset.”