Power of Pride: The Black Trans Lives Matter march in London

With the capital still in lockdown on the weekend Pride in London was due to take place, despite the cancelled parade the LGBTQ+ community and its allies still came together for a powerful display of solidarity. On 27 June 2020, thousands of people marched streets of London to make it clear that Black Trans Lives Matter. Black trans women are amongst the most vulnerable in our community, facing disproportionate levels of violence and rejection. As part of the Black Lives Matter movement, this sent a powerful message that All Black Lives Matter.

Protestors made their way from Hyde Park to Downing Street adorned in flowers and face masks, waving trans flags and chanting for justice for our Black LGBTQ+ siblings. Although the official Pride parade was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this coming together of the community to support the most vulnerable in our community was the most powerful display of Pride the UK capital has seen in some time.

For this special photo essay, we document some of the most poignant and moving moments of the day in what has become one of the most unique years for the Pride movement.

