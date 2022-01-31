Pope Francis tells parents to “never condemn” their queer children

Pope Francis has instructed parents of queer children to embrace them instead of rejecting them because of their sexuality.

Speaking during his weekly audience on 26 January, Reuters reported that the head of the Catholic Church spoke unscripted when discussing the challenges of raising a family.

“Never condemn them,” he said.

Francis added that some of his concerns included “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children and how to handle this, how to accompany their children, and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation.”

His words follow him previously telling gay, lesbian and bisexual people that they have the right to be accepted by their families.

Despite his comments, the 85-year-old previously said that the Catholic Church cannot support same-sex marriage in the way it does with heterosexuals.

Instead, he explained that it can support secular civil union laws so that gay couples can have joint rights.

In 2021, the Vatican also banned priests from blessing same-sex marriages – though some clergy members have instead opted to bless unions.

“By reaffirming parental support and love are essential for the well-being of LGBTQ youth, Pope Francis is sending a direct message to parents that will hopefully protect LGBTQ young people whose families are forced to turn them away or hide who they are,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This is another step towards the Catholic Church reaffirming the dignity of LGBTQ people and standing against those who seek to harm LGBTQ Catholics around the world.”