Pope Francis praises Sister Jeannine Gramick for her LGBTQ+ advocacy and ministry

Pope Francis sent a congratulatory letter to a US nun for her decades-long work of LGBTQ+ advocacy.

In a significant step for inclusivity, the Pope has highlighted Sister Jeannine Gramick’s dedicated service to the LGBTQ+ community.

In a letter sent on 10 December, the Pontiff praised Gramick for her “years of closeness, compassion, and tenderness” for the queer community.

“You have not been afraid of ‘closeness’. he wrote. “And in getting close you did it ‘feeling the pain’ and without condemning anyone, but with the ‘tenderness’ of a sister and a mother.”

For over the last 50 years, Gramick has used her voice in solidarity and support of LGBTQ+ people.

In 1977, the 80-year-old trailblazer created New Ways Ministry with co-founder Robert Nugent.

The two established the organisation as an educational resource for Catholic individuals to learn about and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Due to the group’s science and theology teachings regarding homosexuality, New Ways faced pushback from the Vatican.

Gramick was then put under an 11-year investigation by the Congregation for the Doctrine – which resulted in her being temporarily banned from working with the LGBTQ+ community.

When asked about the letter, she told America Magazine that she felt “wonderful” by the sentiment.

“I felt wonderful, of course,” she explained. “But the Scripture that came to me was from John: ‘I do not call you servants, I call you friends.’

“That’s how I felt, like I was getting a letter from a friend. I think that’s how Pope Francis wants us to live. And it’s what I hope we would be as a people of God: a community of friends.”

Pope Francis’ letter comes a month after a Vatican official apologised for pulling Gramick’s New Ways Ministry webinar video from its website.