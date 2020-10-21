Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions in a dramatic shift on gay rights

According to Italian publication Avvenire, the pope told parents during a meeting with the Tenda di Gionata earlier this month that their LGBTQ+ children were loved by God and the church.

“God loves your children as they are,” he reportedly said. “The church loves your children as they are because they are the children of God.”

Back in 2018, Francis came under fire after shooting down the idea of LGBTQ+ people within the clergy, stating: “The issue of homosexuality is a very serious issue that must be adequately discerned from the beginning with the candidates.”

The following year, the pontiff requested to meet with Rev. James Martin to have an open discussion about LGBTQ+ catholics. Martin described the meeting as “consoling, inspiring and encouraging.”

With his stance on the LGBTQ+ community switching between supportive to homophobic, we can only wait to see where the pope and his views will go next.