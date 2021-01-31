Polish town becomes first to rescind ‘LGBT-free zone’ claiming it was “misunderstood”

The Polish town of Nowa Dęba has rescinded its previous declaration against “LGBT ideology.”

Nowa Dęba, a town in the southeastern part of Poland has removed a resolution that set it up as an ‘LGBT-free zone’ after claiming the resolution had been “misunderstood” and “exploited” to harm the town’s image.

Parts of Poland have been declaring themselves as an ‘LGBT-free zone’ free from “LGBT ideology.”

Local authorities are refraining from actions that could be seen as tolerant of the LGBTQ+ community, and are working to prevent financial aid for non-governmental organisations helping to promote equal rights.

A conservative newspaper also printed “LGBT-free zone” stickers for readers to publicly display in their homes.

Nowa Dęba was one of those towns, and as such it lost access to certain EU funding when they adopted resolutions against these “LGBT-free zones.”

The town also lost its twinned status with the town of Fermoy in Ireland last October. At the time, the mayor of Nowa Dęba, Wiesław Ordon, claimed criticisms were “fake news” and that the declaration had no actual legal effect.

At the time, he claimed that the town would “continue to undertake measures to prevent any behaviour discriminating against any minority, including LGBT people.”

Seemingly in a response, Nowa Dęba has now become the first town to withdraw from this anti-LGBTQ+ declaration, voting in favour on Thursday (28 January).

Notes from Poland reports that ten councillors voted in favour of rescinding, while one abstained and the other four didn’t take part.