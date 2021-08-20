Polish region has voted to remain an ‘LGBT-free’ zone despite risking losing EU funding

Malopolska, a southern province in Poland, has refused to revoke its anti-LGBTQ+ resolution, despite the possibility of losing millions in EU funding.

The European Commission has suspended talks with Małopolska regarding EU funding due to an anti-LGBT declaration that have adopted.

The Polish region Malopolska has received a warning letter stating it could lose more than €2.5 billion of EU funding following a declaration made in 2019 by mid-September.

In 2019, Malopolska became of the several Polish authorities to pass a resolution declaring an “opposition to the introduction of LGBT ideology”.

The province joined a handful of Polish regions which implemented the anti-LGBTQ+ measures to support Poland’s right-wing conservatives and the Roman Catholic Church, which is heavily ingrained into Poland’s religious society.

On Thursday (August 19), the regional assembly voted 0n whether to revoke the resolution, but the appeal was rejected by party representatives, EU news reports.

Council leader Jan Duda, who is also the father of Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, addressed the declaration made in 2019: “We cannot simply deny what was said in 2019.”

Duda added: “We need to meet and rewrite this declaration, as the one from 2019 has been misunderstood.”

In March 2021, the European Parliament took a stand against Poland’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws by dubbing the entire European Union as an “LGBTQI+ Freedom Zone”.

The new LGBTQI+ Freedom Zone measure declares: “LGBTIQ persons everywhere in the EU should enjoy the freedom to live and publicly show their sexual orientation and gender identity without fear of intolerance, discrimination or persecution.”

Poland has faced backlash from its residents, the European Union and even President Joe Biden for its “LGBT-free” zones and homophobic behaviour.

Their “LGBT-free” zones, – which came to fruition after the country’s ruling Law and Justice Party inspired several towns in Poland to be free from “LGBT ideology” – puts vulnerable LGBTQ+ citizens at risk of discrimination, prejudice and violence.

Before the European Parliament introduced the “LGBTQI+ Freedom Zones”, fifty countries from around the world signed an open letter calling for Poland to “protect all citizens from violence and discrimination and to ensure they enjoy equal opportunities.”

After declaring themselves an “LGBT-free zone”, several towns and regions in Poland lost millions in funding from EU grants.