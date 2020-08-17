Polish nationalists and LGBTQ+ activists clash in Warsaw

Crowds of Polish nationalists and defenders of LGBTQ+ activists rallied against each other in central Warsaw on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters, from either side, gathered in front of Warsaw University’s main gate to voice their political views.

Nationalists were seen burning a Pride flag while denouncing what it stood for, while LGBTQ+ protesters painted rainbow colours on the street. Tensions ran high during the clash as both parties were kept apart by several police vans and policemen.

The far-right nationalist movement, All-Poland Youth, arranged Sunday’s demonstration under the banner “stop aggression by LGBT.”

The anti-LGBTQ+ group’s former leader, Krzysztof Bosak, won nearly 7% in the first round of a presidential election in June.