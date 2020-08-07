Polish MPs coordinate outfits to create rainbow flag at swearing in ceremony for homophobic president

Polish opposition members of parliament coordinated their outfits on Thursday to create a rainbow flag for President Andrzej Duda’s swearing-in ceremony.

Duda is a staunch ally of Poland’s ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), which strongly opposes LGBTQ+ rights.

During his presidential campaign, he ramped up the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in an attempt to win over his conservative fanbase by blasting marriage equality and vowing to ban same-sex couples from adopting children.

He also signed a declaration called The Family Card that would ban LGBTQ+ lessons in schools to protect children from so-called “LGBT ideology.”

To show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, the 10 MPs – from Poland’s “Left” grouping – all wore rainbow masks and outfits in the shades of the rainbow as Duda was sworn in in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

Photos can be seen of them inside and outside parliament with rainbow and white and red Polish flags.

“We wanted to remind President Andrzej Duda that … in the constitution there is a guarantee of equality for all,” said Left MP Anna Maria Zukowska. “We don’t want a similar situation during his next term as there was during his campaign, when the president dehumanized LGBT people by denying them the right to be people.”

Magda Biejat, another MPs from the left-wing Razem party, wrote on Twitter: “The president of Poland should defend the rights of all citizens.”

As Duda was sworn in, he reiterated his pledge to keep “family as the foundation stone of society … as our most precious good.”

Last week, the European Union denied funding to six towns in Poland that declared themselves to be “LGBT-free zones.”