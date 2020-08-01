Polish minister says that the entire country should be an ‘LGBT free zone’

Several parts of Poland have declared themselves to be ‘LGBTQ+ free zones’.

Janusz Kowalski, the Polish Minister for State Assets has said that the entire country should become an ‘LGBT free zone’ noting that the country’s constitution only recognises a family as between a man and a woman.

Last year, regions of the country started declaring themselves to be “free from LGBT ideology.” Most of these regions have been in the south-east of the country. The declarations have gotten a widespread backlash outside of Poland, with condemnations from the European Parliament and towns in more LGBTQ+-friendly countries removing twinning arrangements.

The EU has also made the decision to stop funding for Polish areas that have declared themselves to be an ‘LGBT free zone.’ But in an interview with the Polish publication, Rzeczpospolita, Kowalski hit out at this.

Reacting to the news, he said: “We must not allow a single euro to be taken from Poland, Polish local governments, any Polish institutions for complying with the law, for saying ‘no’ to LGBT ideology, for protecting the Polish family.”