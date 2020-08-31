Polish bishops call for ‘clinics’ for LGBTQ+ people to “regain natural sexual orientation”

The bishops are calling for these ‘clinics’ despite acknowledging scientific evidence is against them.

Bishops in Poland have called for ‘clinics’ to be set up for LGBTQ+ people to “regain their natural sexual orientation” following a plenary meeting of the Polish Episcopal Conference (KEP).

The three-day conference, which ended on Saturday (29 August), was the first one held since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In a 27-page document, the KEP set out their stance on the LGBTQ+ community, and while they condemned violence against LGBTQ+ people, they hardly offered their support.

In the document, they set out that it is “necessary to create clinics (including with the assistance of the church) to help people who want to regain their sexual health and natural sexual orientation.”

They wrote this despite acknowledging that it “stands in clear contradiction to positions regarded as scientific, as well as to so-called ‘political correctness’.”

These ‘clinics’ are essentially ‘conversion therapy’ camps, a practice that has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association and often involves techniques like electroshock therapy or prayer. Numerous countries have taken steps to ban the practice, and the UN is urging for a worldwide ban.

The language used is clear, as the bishops say that these ‘clinics’ would help people realise that being LGBTQ+ is “a symptom of wounds on various levels of their personality.”