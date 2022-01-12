Police launch manhunt for culprit of ‘homophobic attack’ on London train

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who is believed to have subjected two people to a homophobic attack.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Just before 7:30pm on 27 December 2021, the suspect allegedly launched into a homophobic tirade on-board a train travelling between London Bridge and East Croydon stations.

As well as directing anti-gay slurs at the two victims, the man reportedly attacked them – leaving one with a broken toe that required hospital treatment.

On 10 January, the British Transport Police released CCTV images of the culprit in an attempt to find out who he is.

They ask that those who recognise him contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 of 27/12/21.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 11.

If you have been the victim of a hate crime and are unsure what to do, then click here.

Galop is an LGBTQ+ charity there for those who have experienced abuse or have been the victim of a hate crime. They can be contacted Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm on 0207 7042040 or at HateCrime@galop.org.uk. You can find out more about them here.