Police failings “probably” contributed to deaths of ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port’s victims, inquest finds

An inquest jury has found that failings by the Metropolitan Police “probably” contributed to the deaths of victims of ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port.

From June 2014 to September 2015, Port murdered at least four men – Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25 – before being arrested on 15 October 2015.

The following year, he received a life sentence with a whole life order, meaning he will die behind bars.

Port met his victims online (including gay dating app Grindr) before leading them to his home in Barking, London where they were given lethal doses of a date rape drug and raped.

Long-awaited inquests have been taking place to determine whether or not the failings of the police contributed to the deaths of Port’s victims.

An inquest jury concluded that failings by the police during the investigation of Walgate’s killing “probably” contributed to the deaths of Port’s next two victims, Kovari and Whitworth.

Police failed to link the fatalities despite the striking similarities between them, such as the bodies of three victims being discovered at the same graveyard in Barking.