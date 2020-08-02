Police continue to search for suspect in murder of Black trans man in June

Brian Powers was murdered in Akron, Ohio back in June.

Police currently have no leads nearly two months after the murder of Brian Powers, aged 43, a Black trans man in Akron, Ohio. His body was discovered on 13 June, on a sidewalk of a church near the University of Akron.

Brian was a cook for a catering company, and sometimes went by the name of Egypt. He was killed by a single bullet that went through his thighs.

Investigators could not establish a time of death, but Brian had placed a phone call at 3 am, five hours before his body was discovered.

Speaking to News 5 Cleveland, his sister, Vivian Powers-Smith, said: “He was very proud of who he was. Never ashamed of who he was and I think that’s a lot.”

She praised the strength he found in his identity, saying: “For anybody of the gay or transgender community to have to step out on faith and say, ‘Okay this is who I am,’ and there’s a lot of people who don’t like that. But if that’s not what you agree with, then move on. Live your life. You don’t have to hurt somebody else because you don’t agree with their life.”