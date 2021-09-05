Poland’s chief rabbi Michael Schudrich condemns “LGBT-free zones”

Poland’s chief rabbi has spoken out against the country’s harmful “LGBT-free” zones in a new statement.

During a panel discussion for The Aguda’s Pride in the Living Room series, rabbi Michael Schudrich said that discriminatory zones are against an array of Jewish laws.

“As far as I can tell, creating “LGBT free” zones is against the Halacha,” he said. “Every Jew should know that they are welcome, and if that someone tells them they are not welcome, that person is incorrect.

“Yes, we have differences, so what? Creating Jewish unity is not about agreeing about everything, it’s about celebrating that we are all Jewish together.”

The “LGBT-free” zones came to fruition after the country’s ruling Law and Justice Party inspired several towns in Poland to be free from “LGBT ideology” – putting vulnerable LGBTQ+ citizens at risk of discrimination, prejudice and violence.

Fifty countries from around the world have protested the bill by signing an open letter calling on the European country to “protect all citizens from violence and discrimination and to ensure they enjoy equal opportunities.”

Schudrich went on to say that it’s not his “role” to judge others, stating: “That is God’s responsibility… I got enough to do, I don’t have to do God’s job. I’d like to give him – or her – some of my work,” he exclaimed.