Phillip Schofield gives emotional acceptance speech during the British LGBT Awards

Phillip Schofield opened up about his life after coming out while accepting the Spirit award at the British LGBT Awards.

During last night’s event (27 August), the legendary TV host delivered a heartfelt speech thanking his support system and the LGBTQ+ community for their support.

“Wow, this is a biggie. What a proud moment for me… I’ve never won any award individually. Every award you win, there’s a team that’s there propping you up and definitely, that’s the case with this one,” he said.

“I had the most extraordinary people who helped me pack the parachute before I made the jump.

“Friends and family loved ones, and then there were an amazing amount of rainbow arms outstretched to catch me when I reached the bottom of my jump. I love that, that’s something I didn’t quite know what to expect. But what a lovely family i’ve thrown myself into.”

The 59-year-old went on to apologise for not attending the awards ceremony in person, due to him being on holiday.

“Thank you. Thank you very much indeed. Life is still a work in progress but aren’t we all?” he said.