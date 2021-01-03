Philadelphia mural of beloved LGBTQ+ activist is abruptly taken down

“A lot of us gathered (by the mural) to be close to Gloria after she left.”

In a report from TODAY, a mural for LGBTQ+ activist Gloria Casarez has been erased after instilling hope in Philadelphia’s 12th street LGBTQ+ neighbourhood.

The inspiring piece of art was part of the community for five years before Midwood Development, who bought the building in 2018, painted over it.

Erme Maula a resident of the community for the past 30 years told TODAY: “A lot of us gathered (by the mural) to be close to Gloria after she left. It was a place where you could feel like you were being looked at by Gloria and feel safe and be in this space.”

Casarez died from cancer in 2014 at the age of 42.

Tricia Dressel, Casarez widow, released a statement expressing her heartbreak.

“The white paint was so fresh that I could smell it as I looked up to try to find the outline of Gloria and my interlocked hands with our wedding bands,” she said.

Others in the community have also expressed their disappointment in the decision to paint over the mural when Midwood Development announced plans of demolishing the building entirely.