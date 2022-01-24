Peter Tatchell on the past, present and future of LGBTQ+ activism

“There is something very seriously wrong when the government of a democratic country, like Britain, proposes to restrict the right to protest,” says Peter Tatchell, one of the UK’s most prominent human rights campaigners. “That’s a threat to all our civil liberties. It’s the attempt to render protests illegal, or if not illegal then ineffective. It’s about strengthening the state at the expense of the individual. We have got to fight back to defend the right to protest. It’s fundamental to a democratic society.”

The mention of the current Conservative government’s recent proposal to grant the police greater powers to restrict peaceful protest in the UK has stirred a fire in his belly. Peter is about to celebrate his 70th birthday and mark his 55th year of human rights campaigning. He has been there from the very start of the modern Pride movement, and continues to be a leading voice in the LGBTQ+ community and our fight for equality across the globe. His contribution of decades of work has helped us get to where we are today, and he has no plans to stop soon. The fight continues with many serious challenges still facing LGBTQ+ people in the UK and internationally – and one of the most fundamental ways to ensure that change is through protest. Peter is a living example of that fact.

When Peter Tatchell first moved to London in 1971, the UK was “almost a different country”. He had started human rights campaigning four years earlier at the age of 15 in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. But when he heard of the Gay Liberation March in New York City following the Stonewall uprising in 1969, he immediately understood what his calling in life was to be. In Melbourne, he recalls, “there was no LGBTQ+ community, there were no gay switchboards or helplines, and definitely no campaign groups.” He packed his bags and headed for the UK where attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community were intensely negative. “Male homosexuality had been partly decriminalised in England and Wales in 1967, but the level of arrests of gay and bisexual men had rocketed to even greater than before the decriminalisation. So police harassment actually increased and increased massively,” he says. “There were no openly gay public figures, the media was homophobic to the core. Medical and psychiatric professionals mostly still regarded homosexuality as an illness that required treatment and support.”

The LGBTQ+ community at that time had very little legal protection, and in some instances – including housing and employment – it was lawful to actively discriminate against queer people. Aware of what was happening across the Atlantic ocean in the US, a group of LGBTQ+ people in the UK decided to organise action and begin a Gay Liberation movement of their own. Shortly after arriving in the British capital, Peter signed up as a member after being inspired by the efforts of the civil rights movement. “I looked to the Black civil rights movement and took inspiration from its ideals and methods,” he says. “I reason in my own mind that if Black people were an oppressed minority that deserved civil rights, then the same applied to gay people.” Peter studied the history of the civil rights movement and how long it took for Black people to win their equal rights. From this he came to the conclusion that in the Global North – mainly the US, UK and Australia – it would take 50 years to win equality for LGBTQ+ people. He smiles: “That was a speculative guess and it turned out almost right! The Black civil rights movement had a massive impact on me and its methods of peaceful direct action and civil disobedience continued to inspire my work for LGBTQ+ rights.”

Little over 18 months after it first formed, the UK branch of the Gay Liberation Front decided to hold the country’s first ever Pride march. There had been many marches for LGBTQ+ rights before, but this was the inaugural protest that would become part of the modern global Pride movement. “A group of us in the Gay Liberation Front felt we had to counter the levels of internalised homophobia within our community, where many LGBTQ+ people were ashamed of being gay,” Peter recalls. “They were ashamed of their sexuality and gender identity so our counter to gay shame was Gay Pride. About 30 or 40 of us began meeting to plan Britain’s first ever Pride parade.”