Pete and Chasten Buttigieg celebrate birth of first children together

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten have announced the birth of their two newborn children alongside a heartwarming family photo.

The US secretary of transportation made the announcement on social media, sharing that his children’s names are Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg.

Details of the birth have not yet been revealed, but it is believed the children are twins given the timing of their arrival.

It is also believed that Joseph is named after Buttigieg’s father, literary scholar and professor Joseph Anthony Buttigieg II.

The couple only revealed that they were becoming parents publicly a few weeks ago on 17 August.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” Buttigieg wrote on Twitter in August. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

The pair first spoke publicly about wanting children in early 2020 and have been attacked by anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans several times for not having any.