Pete Buttigieg has made history as the first out LGBTQ+ candidate to be nominated and confirmed as a Cabinet member.

Pete Buttigieg has officially been confirmed as Biden’s Secretary of Transportation in a bipartisan of 86 to 13.

This makes 39-year-old Buttigieg the first LGBTQ+ Cabinet secretary to be confirmed by Senate.

On January 27, Buttigieg became the first gay candidate to pass a committee nomination. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was approved by a landslide vote (21-3), which will be sent to Senate.

The news follows Buttigieg becoming the first gay candidate to be sworn in for a US cabinet post.

After the news was announced of Buttigieg confirmation, the 2020 presidential candidate posted a tweet of gratitude on social media.

The post read: “I’m honoured and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work”. The newly appointed Secretary of Transportation also tagged the Twitter account for of the U.S. Department of Transportation.