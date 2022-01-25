Pennsylvania borough votes to repeal LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ordinance

A central Pennsylvanian borough has become the first district to repeal anti-discrimination safeguards that protect the LGBTQ+ community.

On Monday (24 January), the Chambersburg Borough Council voted to rescind a newly passed anti-discrimination ordinance.

The law protected residents against discrimination based on their sexual orientation, ethnicity or gender identity.

At least 71 of Pennsylvania’s 2,562 municipalities have passed LGBTQ-inclusive local nondiscrimination ordinances as of January 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Youth Congress.

Chambersburg has become the first to repeal one Pennsylvanian borough to repeal the ordinance. The law was passed four months ago by a Democratic majority. However, a new Republican have advocated and voted for its repeal.

During the Chambersburg Borough Council’s vote, local resident Kim Wartz spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, according to Fox43.

Wartz asked the council to justify their motivation behind the repeal: “Why do you have the intent to disenfranchise the LGBTQ+ community when this ordinance was put in place to help give us rights?”

Pennsylvania currently does not offer statewide protections for people based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Newly elected Republican Council President Allen Coffman has said that the anti-discrimination ordinance does not “accomplish anything for our citizens.”