Peach PRC feels “so welcomed by the lesbian community” since coming out

Peach PRC came out as a lesbian on TikTok after posting a viral video teasing a new song titled God is a Freak.

The 24-year-old, whose birth name is Shaylee Curnow, “leaked” the song herself last week after stating her label (Island/Universal) may find it “too controversial”.

Some of its lyrics state: “God is a bit of a freak / Why is he watching me getting railed on the couch, staying pure for a wedding / He’s got fucked up priorities.”

Following the song “blowing up” after sharing it, Peach PRC posted a TikTok on 16 January where she shared her sexuality with fans.

During the video, she said: “I guess now is a good time to tell you all, I’m a lesbian.”

Shortly after posting the clip, she took to Instagram to share a follow-up message with fans.

“Came out as a lesbian today (to be fair the closet was made of glass lol),” Peach PRC wrote.

“Anyway absolutely losing my mind at that last pic WHY DO I LOOK MINIATURE HAHAHA.”

In a statement shared with Pedestrian.tv after coming out, the singer said the “response has been really beautiful and supportive.”

She continued: “I feel so welcomed by the lesbian community and finally at peace with something I’ve been shying away from for the longest time.”

Peach PRC first rose to fame in 2020 and has since surpassed 1.8m followers on TikTok and received almost 110m likes on the platform.

God is a Freak is available to pre-save now, though is yet to be given a release date.