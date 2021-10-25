The Wonder Woman Bingo was first released in August 2020 and includes 48 illustrated cards showing “inspirational women”.

The game includes Elliot Page’s deadname along with JK Rowling and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The charity tweeted a statement following their recent decision to pull the game, explaining that “we took the decision to remove the game from sale following concerns raised by trans and non-binary colleagues who told us that it didn’t live up to our commitment to respect people of all genders.”

Oxfam has not shared any specific concerns raised by trans or non-binary employees.

In an email to their employees, they state that “the product had been recently added to our range to address supply difficulties.”

Page is featured within the game, under his deadname, after coming out as transgender in December 2020.

Laurence King Publishing, the game’s creators, say they stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

“Wonder Women Bingo was released 18 months prior to Elliot Page’s transition,” they explain. “As soon as his transition became public knowledge, we commissioned a replacement. We offered Oxfam […] the updated product.”

An online description of the game reads: “A Swedish teen who’s leading the charge on climate change, a gymnast with 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.”