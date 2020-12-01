Owen Jones: “There are examples of transphobia from the top to the bottom of the Labour Party”

As I sit waiting for Owen to appear, I’m already struck at how nervous I am. As an LGBTQ+ person with a keen interest in politics, I was interested to see what Jones would be like one-to-one. I wanted to know whether or not there was any level of facade or hyperbole to his actions and words, but our chat proved to me that every word that comes out of Owen’s mouth is genuine and believable. His heart, his mind and his spirit are all in the right place.

Author, political campaigner and regular TV political contributor, Owen Jones is a familiar face for many within the UK political scene. With his sharp wit, intelligent air and ability to consistently analyse the whole picture, Jones is a man with a liberal heart, and a worldview that encompasses everyone.

Politics can often feel volatile, like little pockets of fire going off all around the world. Whether it be with Bolsonaro in Brazil, Trump in the USA or Boris here on home soil, political turbulence knows no border.

“I guess, as well, on the left you see yourself as part of a global movement, so you don’t see yourself as just looking at what’s happening here because everything’s so interconnected” Owen says. “If we’re looking at the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights, you wouldn’t just go and ignore the rest of the world… the basic principle of solidarity is ‘an injury to one as an injury to us all’ and a setback for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in a place like America, is a setback for LGBTQ people here and across the world.”

Jones’ answers, composure and eloquence ignites a passion in so many, and listening to him speak to me reminds me of just how important people like Owen are to our political journey. Accessibility is key when it comes to politics, and seeing an openly gay man discuss LGBTQ+ topics, as well as shining the spotlight on Islamapohobia, racism, anti-semitism and transphobia in all parties, highlights just how invested he is in the fight. But it can be exhausting, and I wanted to capture what it’s like when you’re putting your political finger in many red and blue pies.

“Sometimes I wish I didn’t care about politics,” he admits. “Like, life would be less stressful if I just didn’t care, and just cared about something else” But like many young queer people, Owen began caring at an early age. After graduating from University College, Oxford in 2005 with a BA in History, and subsequently a Master of Studies in US History in 2007, it’s always been in his DNA. Even before that, his family life growing up in Stockport exposed him to the realities of the world.

“Where I grew up, and I have all the affection for Stockport, but it was a claustrophobic and homophobic atmosphere,” he says. “I didn’t actually even come out properly until I was about 20. You’re always aware as a person that you are different and that you’re at a disadvantage and you have this fear that society will reject you and you’ll be rejected by people around you and that keeps you up, you know.”

“For me definitely I grew up in a political family,” he adds. “I think the sense that I was, you know, a part of my minority that suffered entrenched and systemic bigotry and prejudice is something that had a massive impact on how I saw the world and queer people.”