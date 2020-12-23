Out lawmaker says Lithuania could legalise same-sex civil unions next year

Tomas Raskevicius is confident that civil partnerships could become law, but that same-sex marriage could take a decade.

Tomas Raskevicius, the only openly LGBTQ+ lawmaker in Lithuania, has said he’s confident that the country will legalise same-sex civil unions in its current term, but warned that legalising same-sex marriage could still take a decade.

Lithuania currently doesn’t legally recognise same-sex relationships, voting against a resolution as recently as 2018, but last year ruled that same-sex spouses of foreign diplomats needed to be granted residence permits.

Speaking to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Raskevicius said that his party planned to submit a bill for same-sex civil unions during March.

He acknowledged that members of the Homeland Union Party, who hold a majority in the Lithuanian parliament, will reject the bill and added: “We’re going to look for some additional votes from the opposition, but I think we should be fine.”

Raskevicius, who is a member of the newly formed Freedom Party, isn’t Lithuania’s first LGBTQ+ lawmaker, although he was the first to announce his sexuality before getting elected, and he was certainly the first to adopt a fierce drag persona while on the campaign trail.

