OUT in Uganda research reveals shocking data on LGBTQ+ communities

ReportOUT have partnered with seven Ugandan organisations to document LGBTQ+ lives for a year-long joint survey.

OUT in Uganda’s research has examined the experiences of minority SOGIESC Ugandans (sexual orientation, gender identity, expression and sex characteristics). There is an estimated population of 39 million people in Uganda with approximately 390,000 SOGIESC people, according to a report published by Sexual Minorities Uganda in 2018.

The study was made possible through a partnership with ReportOUT, the University of Sunderland and seven Ugandan partner organisations, which uncovered disturbing findings around the role of the Ugandan state and the mental health of SOGIESC Ugandans.

Research showed SOGIESC Ugandan’s often face arbitrary arrest and police brutality. Due to this, more than half of SOGIESC Ugandans who are victims of crime do not report an incident out of concern for their own safety, or fears of experiencing homophobia from the police.

Prejudice is not an uncommon experience for SOGIESC Ugandans which peaked following the passing of the AntiHomosexuality Act (AHA) in 2014. These cultural attitudes have directly impacted education and employment prospects, as well as access to housing of SOGIESC individuals. These reports of mistreatment are not just findings, but translate into shocking statistics.

ReportOUT found that 38% of respondents report that they have been attacked or threatened with sexual violence twice in the last 12 months, often with more than one perpetrator.

Similarly, over half (60%) of SOGIESC Ugandans have been tortured by another person(s). Due to the trauma many SOGIESC Ugandans have endured, over 40% of SOGIESC Ugandans live with depression and many show symptoms of PTSD. The mental health of this community is suffering due to unfair treatment with over a quarter of SOGIESC Ugandans reporting that their physical health is ‘getting worse’.