OnlyFans reverses decision to ban sexually explicit content after backlash

After announcing that it would be banning adult content last week, OnlyFans has scrapped plans to restrict porn on the platform.

In its proposed plan, OnlyFans was set to block sexually explicit photos and videos from October of this year.

The announcement sparked outrage from creators who have brought in billions for the platform by sharing homemade porn, intimate pictures and more.

Competitor sites saw their servers go down due to the volume of people rushing to them after OnlyFans made the announcement, which the platform has now stepped back from.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” OnlyFans tweeted.

“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”