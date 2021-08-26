OnlyFans reverses decision to ban sexually explicit content after backlash

After announcing that it would be banning adult content last week, OnlyFans has scrapped plans to restrict porn on the platform.
In its proposed plan, OnlyFans was set to block sexually explicit photos and videos from October of this year.
The announcement sparked outrage from creators who have brought in billions for the platform by sharing homemade porn, intimate pictures and more.
Competitor sites saw their servers go down due to the volume of people rushing to them after OnlyFans made the announcement, which the platform has now stepped back from.
“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” OnlyFans tweeted.
“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.
“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”
Whether or not the policy change is permanent or delayed until further notice remains unclear.
OnlyFans take 20% of payments made to content creators on the platform and it saw a 75% increase in new creators at the height of the UK’s first lockdown in May 2020.
Two days before it announced the now-scrapped ban, the company announced OFTV which would see the platform on smart TVs for the first time.
Sexually explicit content will be prohibited on the new service due to app stores rules.
Creators can expect “official communication” from OnlyFans about the updated plans via email shortly.
