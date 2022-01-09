OnlyFans creator in Singapore arrested for posting “obscene” content

A bisexual OnlyFans creator was arrested in Singapore after uploading NSFW photos.

On 29 December, Titus Low was taken into custody on obscenity charges due to his longstanding activity on his account.

“The Police arrested a 22-year-old man on 29 December 2021 for offences under the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code in relation to the electronic transmission of obscene materials on an online platform – ‘OnlyFans,’” the police report said.

The press release also revealed that on 4 September 2021, a report was made against Low. This led to his phone and OnlyFans login details being confiscated in October and November of 2021.

Shortly after his arrest, Low uploaded his own statement to YouTube detailing the recent events.

During the 8 minute video, he condemned the conservative critics of his OnlyFans content.

“We only create content for people who are our age and wish to have content they want to see,” he said.

“And all of this is on the basis of everything is consensual. So we don’t force you to watch our content or force you to pay.

“It’s not open for public consumption and if I don’t impede your life and your lifestyle the person reported me why are you impeding mine?”

Low also explained why he started the adult account and revealed that he had a tough financial upbringing.

After deciding to leave his home, the 22-year-old struggled to make ends meet until he began his OnlyFans journey.