OnlyFans creator in Singapore arrested for posting “obscene” content

A bisexual OnlyFans creator was arrested in Singapore after uploading NSFW photos.
On 29 December, Titus Low was taken into custody on obscenity charges due to his longstanding activity on his account.
“The Police arrested a 22-year-old man on 29 December 2021 for offences under the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code in relation to the electronic transmission of obscene materials on an online platform – ‘OnlyFans,’” the police report said.
The press release also revealed that on 4 September 2021, a report was made against Low. This led to his phone and OnlyFans login details being confiscated in October and November of 2021.
Shortly after his arrest, Low uploaded his own statement to YouTube detailing the recent events.
During the 8 minute video, he condemned the conservative critics of his OnlyFans content.
“We only create content for people who are our age and wish to have content they want to see,” he said.
“And all of this is on the basis of everything is consensual. So we don’t force you to watch our content or force you to pay.
“It’s not open for public consumption and if I don’t impede your life and your lifestyle the person reported me why are you impeding mine?”
Low also explained why he started the adult account and revealed that he had a tough financial upbringing.
After deciding to leave his home, the 22-year-old struggled to make ends meet until he began his OnlyFans journey.
“It was not until I started the OnlyFans when I started making more money which I could support myself get my own place, and I can say I finally stand on my own.”
Even though he was making five figures a month, Low still encountered personal setbacks.
“The job OnlyFans wasn’t an easy journey, you know, like what most people say,” he explained.
“On the surface, it was me making easy money. Just post photos of myself and money… but the journey was quite tough.”
He then went on to say the job had negatively affected his mental health after photos from his profile were leaked.
“I know I put myself out there but people sometimes don’t realise that I’m human as well,” he said.
Towards the end of his video, he said he is currently cooperating with authorities and hopes his situation sparks conversation on diversity and inclusivity.
“I just want my life back,” he said. “I am forever grateful and thankful for your support.”
Low is currently out on $5,000 bail, and his case is set to head to court on 20 January. He faces possible jail time of up to a year alongside thousands of dollars in fines.
