One in three LGBTQ+ people have been abused by family members, study finds

Nearly one third (29%) of LGBTQ+ people have been subjected to abuse from people in their family, according to a study by Galop.

The anti-abuse charity found that trans and non-binary people experienced this at a higher rate than others in the community, with 43% having dealt with it.

Of those surveyed, more than six in 10 (63%) were under the age of 18 when they first experienced abuse at the hands of their family, with 31% being older than this when it happened for the first time.

60% believed that their LGBTQ+ identity was either the reason or part of the reason that they were targeted, with older respondents being more likely to feel this way than their younger counterparts.

5% had gone through so-called ‘conversion therapy’ because of a relative wanting to alter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The practice has been widely condemned by health experts all over the world, with some comparing it to torture.

Among these are the National Health Service, World Health Organisation, World Psychiatric Association and the United Nations.

Mothers and fathers were found to be the most common perpetrators of said abuse at 45% and 41%, respectively.

A vast majority (92%) said it had a negative impact on them.

Many survivors kept their ordeal to themselves, with 21% having never spoken about the experience.

More than 5,000 LGBTQ+ people were surveyed as part of Galop’s research and more information on it can be found here.

Galop is an LGBTQ+ charity there for those who have experienced abuse or have been the victim of a hate crime. They can be contacted Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm on 0207 7042040 or at HateCrime@galop.org.uk. You can find out more here.