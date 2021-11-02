Olly Alexander being a trans ally inspires me to live my best life as a trans man

Being a trans ally – no matter who you are – creates a much more hopeful future for trans people.

People who know me know my infinite love for Olly Alexander. But he isn’t just a celebrity crush, or singer I enjoy listening to, he’s so much more than that!

Olly is someone I can relate to and – more importantly – a person who has shown through and through that he is a trans ally. Seeing someone so boldly and proudly being a trans ally on stage and in the media really gives me a lot of inspiration. By using his voice to speak up for trans people, he makes me feel hopeful that as a trans man, I am accepted by such a superstar!

Growing up LGBTQ+ can be tough for many people and Olly hasn’t shied away from speaking about this in his BBC documentary Growing Up Gay. Throughout his teenage years he had a hard time at school, which is something I can really relate to because of how homophobia along with transphobia impacted my mental health.

Watching that documentary, I found I had similar struggles to him, particularly when it came to being bullied for being LGBTQ+ throughout school. I admire how he’s grown in confidence and is so open and honest about his experiences. It’s a truly amazing thing watching someone you really look up to grow as a person through their career!

Growing up, I didn’t realise that you can be trans and live a successful, happy and fulfilling life. I may now volunteer as a Just Like Us ambassador, meeting tons of other LGBTQ+ friends and speaking to secondary school pupils about what it’s like to be trans, but it wasn’t an easy road here.

I struggled for years trying to deny who I was and didn’t know how to tell people that I didn’t feel right with the pronouns she/her. Now I can proudly say that I’m a bisexual trans man.

Whether it’s been listening to Olly Alexander’s music, watching his documentary, seeing him perform or streaming It’s A Sin, he really has given me hope on this journey by being so openly himself and a vocal trans ally.