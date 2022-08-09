Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta leads tributes to beloved Grease co-star

John Travolta has paid tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after she passed away at the age of 73 from breast cancer.

The actress was best known for playing Sandy in the musical, which was released in 1978 and became the biggest box-office hit of that year.

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John worked to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease.

Her death was confirmed by her husband, John Easterling, in a post on her official Facebook page on 8 August.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement said. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Fans and famous figures alike have since shared heartfelt messages to the star.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

“Your Danny, your John!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Elton John called her passing the “saddest of news to wake up to.”

“Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness,” he continued. “A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Kylie Minogue called Newton-John an “inspiration” as she posted an image of the two of them together: “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.”

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

Viola Davis also expressed her heartbreak at the news: “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family….and thank you for creating eternal memories.”

Drag Race winner and Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses, Raja, who dressed as Newton-John on All Stars 7, posted an image of the outfit alongside a message which simply said: “Goodbye @therealonj #olivianewtonjohn #koalablue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutan RAJA (@sutanamrull)

See how other celebrities paid tribute to the star below:

The saddest of news to wake up to. Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness. A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ssc6h8WDKh — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 9, 2022

Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family….and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Olivia 💖 pic.twitter.com/xcIJANbppA — Kitty Scott-Claus (@kittyscottclaus) August 8, 2022

This has made me really really sad. I have had the privilege of meeting the incredible Olivia a few times and even worked with her on a special Spina Bifida concert in Australia. She was lovely in every way. Always lit up the room. Thoughts with her family. RIP 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Y5E8rldsPt — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) August 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Lattanzi (@chloelattanziofficial)

I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to "Hopelessly Devoted To You." This is a moment I will never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/P4jsfV9Dsp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Thank you for sharing your talent and inspiring us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/Iu9I5ppLC4 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 8, 2022