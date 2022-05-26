Number of people who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual in the UK doubled from 2014 to 2020

The number of people who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual has doubled in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This number increased from 1.6% in 2014 to 3.1% in 2020, marking a rise of 2.7% and almost double the percentage from eight years ago.

The rise was seen in both men or women, increasing from 1.9% to 3.4% and 1.4% to 2.8%, respectively.

Those aged 16 to 24 years are the most likely to identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual at 8%, which breaks down to 2.7% who are gay or lesbian and 5.3% who are bisexual.

In 2020, women were most likely to identify as bisexual than men at a rate of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

However, being gay or lesbian was more common among men (2.5%) than women (1.1%).

Almost three quarters (72.5%) of lesbian, gay or bisexual people in the UK had never been married or in a civil partnership as of 2020.

Slightly less than a quarter (23.7%) were married or in a civil partnership at the time, which the ONS says “may reflect the younger age structure of the LGB population and that the legislation for same-sex civil partnerships and same-sex marriage is relatively recent.”

The data can be viewed in full here.