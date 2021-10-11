North Carolina lawmakers call for lieutenant governor to resign after anti-LGBTQ+ tirade

North Carolina lieutenant governor Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a video of him making anti-LGBTQ+ comments surfaced.
According to a report from WRAL, the remarks were made during an appearance at Asbury Baptist Church.
In the video, Robinson can be heard using derogatory terms in reference to the transgender community and described LGBTQ+ people as “filth.”
“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that filth,” he said.
“And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth come see me about it.”
Shortly after the video went viral, Robinson was faced with immediate backlash from political figures and LGBTQ+ activists.
Taking to Twitter, Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg referred to the Lt. governor’s comments “unacceptable” and called for his resignation.
“Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them,” he said.
“Our Lt. Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place. This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”
North Carolina State Senator Wiley Nickel echoed the same sentiments as Jackson and called Robinson a “disgrace.”
“I stand with the LGBTQ Community and hope you will join me in condemning this hate speech from the most senior Republican elected official in our state,” he tweeted.
Jordan Monaghan, the spokesman for North Carolina’s governor Roy Cooper, also released a statement slamming Robinson for “hurting people and the state’s reputation.”
“North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people,” Monaghan said.
“It’s abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state’s reputation,”
Even though he’s faced massive pushback for his offensive viewpoints, Robinson has continued to double down on his initial comments.
On Saturday (9 October), he took to Facebook and said he would not “back down” after the numerous calls for his resignation.
“Let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down.I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission,” he said.
“I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”
