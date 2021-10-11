North Carolina lawmakers call for lieutenant governor to resign after anti-LGBTQ+ tirade

North Carolina lieutenant governor Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a video of him making anti-LGBTQ+ comments surfaced.

According to a report from WRAL, the remarks were made during an appearance at Asbury Baptist Church.

In the video, Robinson can be heard using derogatory terms in reference to the transgender community and described LGBTQ+ people as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that filth,” he said.

“And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth come see me about it.”

Shortly after the video went viral, Robinson was faced with immediate backlash from political figures and LGBTQ+ activists.

Taking to Twitter, Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg referred to the Lt. governor’s comments “unacceptable” and called for his resignation.

“Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them,” he said.

“Our Lt. Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place. This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”