Non-binary person brutally beaten by thugs in apparent hate crime

A non-binary person was violently attacked in Shrewsbury by two men in what they believe was a targeted hate crime.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Will Falshaw, a staff member at Henry Tudor House in Barracks Passage, was on their way home from a night out at around 3:30am on 25 September.

After collecting a takeaway, the 30-year-old was targeted by a pair of men near The Anchor Pub.

Falshaw told the Shropshire Star: “I went out and had a couple of drinks. I’d had a nice evening. I had just been for a takeaway when I noticed this lad who had threatened me before.

“He was with another lad. They started giving me grief and then just attacked me. The[y] knocked me to the ground and were kicking me in the face. It went on for about a minute. I didn’t see which way they went.

“My face was all black and blue and I had bruised ribs. I went into work the next day but was sent home when they saw the state of me.”

Falshar believes that their ordeal was the result of the two men discriminating against their “gender exploration”.

“It’s related to my gender exploration. I’m gender fluid. For work I dress more masculine, but the rest of the time I’ll be sporting high heels and a dress,” they explained.