Non-binary author Harry Woodgate partners with Just Like Us for School Diversity Week

Non-binary author Harry Woodgate has partnered up with the Just Like Us charity and their annual School Diversity Week event.

Back in April, the LGBTQ+ organisation announced that its yearly event would take place from 20-24 June 2022.

The UK-wide celebration will see thousands of primary and secondary schools participate and is set to feature more than 50 free inclusive resources.

During the week-long event, students will have the opportunity to take part in various activities, including LGBTQ+ inclusive geography and science lessons, storytime activities, school talks, and Rainbow Friday dress-up day.

In addition to the aforementioned festivities, Just Like Us recently announced the inclusion of author Harry Woodgate and their book Grandad’s Camper as one of the event’s free educational resources.

The heartwarming book follows a girl and her Grandad as they embark on a memorable campervan trip. Along the way, Grandad shares wholesome stories about his adventures with his late partner Gramps.

Under the partnership, the Award-winning talent and Just Like Us are set to produce a video reading of the critically acclaimed book.

Alongside the video, the event will also offer a free reading guide and numerous discussion exercises and prompts regarding Grandad’s Camper.

In a statement, Woodgate expressed their excitement over working with Just Like Us and having the ability to share their book’s inclusive message.

“It’s really lovely to be working with Just Like Us to bring Grandad’s Camper to children, schools and families across the UK in celebration of School Diversity Week,” they said.

“I’m super excited to introduce the book to a wider audience and hope that it helps increase knowledge and acceptance of LGBTQ+ relationships and identities, whilst showing families can come in all shapes and sizes.”

Chief Executive of Just Like Us Dominic Arnall echoed similar sentiments in his own statement.

“We’re delighted to be working with Harry Woodgate, an award-winning children’s author, to open up much-needed conversations around diverse families in primary schools this School Diversity Week,” Arnall said.

“A huge thank you to Harry and everyone at Andersen Press for helping us to bring inclusive storytelling to schools – we’re really proud to be able to provide this video resource and reading guide for teachers to share with their primary pupils.”

Primary and secondary schools can sign up for free resources at www.justlikeus.org.

