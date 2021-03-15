Nigeria’s LGBTQ+ community suffering abuse on popular social media app

Safe spaces for LGBTQ+ Nigerians are being hijacked by homophobic users.

The LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria have been experiencing rampant abuse on the popular social media app Clubhouse.

In a report from Time magazine, the invitation-only app has been used as an escape for queer Nigerians, who use the app to discuss LGBTQ+ issues and topics.

One user described Clubhouse as a “safe haven” and a “holding space for each other [the LGBTQ+ community].”

Nigeria is one of the most dangerous countries for the LGBTQ+ community and has been ranked as the worst place for LGBTQ+ safety, due to the prospect of 14 years in prison or the death penalty for homosexuality, as well as the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ rights discussions.

Although Clubhouse has been a safe haven for most, abuse and anti-LGBTQ+ behaviour has become more common since its introduction.

Some homophobic chatrooms have even disguised themselves as LGBTQ+ friendly, luring in unsuspecting people before unleashing horrible verbal attacks.

The hijacking of queer spaces on social media has become more common in Nigeria, with some homophobes even tricking gay individuals on Grindr.