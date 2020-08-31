Nigella Lawson praised after posting tweet in support of trans rights

Nigella Lawson shared an opinion piece from someone who had moved on from their anti-trans views.

Food writer Nigella Lawson has been praised by trans activists and organisations after she posted a tweet in support of trans rights.

Nigella took to Twitter to share an opinion piece in the Independent from a person who had held ‘gender critical’ views. Gender-critical campaigns, commonly referred to as trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs), are people who strongly oppose and campaign against trans rights.

In the opinion piece, Nora Mulready spoke about how she had been gender-critical, and believed that being trans was a “millennial fad” but this changed when her nephew came out as trans.

Nora gave support to her nephew, but admitted she hoped it was a phase that would pass. However, as the years passed by, she saw her “nephew thrive” and also “met many wonderful trans people who simply wanted to live their lives.”

She added that she “listened, and I learned, a lot. Over time my views changed.” She also spoke out against common anti-trans views, like trans men transitioning because of misogyny or all trans people being held accountable for the action of each individual within the community.

Sharing the article, Nigella commented: “A still small voice of calm.”