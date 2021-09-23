Niagara Falls will celebrate Bi Visibility Day with astonishing light show

The Niagara Falls will light up in the colours of the bisexual flag to celebrate Bi Visibility Day on 23 September.

The natural phenomenon will light up in pink, purple and blue on 23 September to mark the occasion.

According to the Falls Illumination Schedule, the colours will be displayed for 15 minutes from 10pm Eastern time (3am in the UK).

Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls that span between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the US.

Horseshoe Falls is the largest of the three and has parts in both countries, with the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls both being solely in the US.

The three are frequently lit to mark momentous occasions, with some of September’s light shows including British Home Children Day in Canada, International Day of Sign Languages and a September 11 memorial event.

“Every evening beginning at dusk, Niagara Falls is transformed into an incredible, multi-coloured water and light masterpiece,” the Niagara Parks website says.